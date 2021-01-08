115th Fighter Wing pilot who died in UP crash to get hero’s welcome Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WLUC) - The 115th Fighter Wing pilot who died in a crash in Upper Michigan last month will get a hero’s welcome Saturday in Wisconsin.

According to the 115th Fighter Wing, the Wisconsin National Guard will honor Major Durwood “Hawk” Jones with a hero’s welcome January 9, as his remains return to Wisconsin from Dover Air Force Base, Delaware.

A processional will begin from the 115th Fighter Wing main gate to the Cress Funeral Home on University Avenue in Madison, Wis. beginning at approximately 11:45 a.m. central.

“Members of the community wishing to honor our fallen hero are encouraged to line the route on the sidewalk and boulevards to show their support,” the 115th said. “We encourage all community members to observe COVID precautions when participating in this event.”

The 115th Fighter Wing said the family has asked for privacy upon arrival at the funeral home and asked the public not to congregate at the funeral home.

Capt. Jones joined the Air National Guard in 2011 and graduated from F-16 basic qualification training in 2015. He is a decorated combat veteran, deploying as a part of a United States Pacific Command Theater Support Package to Japan in 2015 and to Korea in 2017.

He deployed again in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel to Afghanistan in 2019. Capt. Jones has been awarded two Air Medal’s with combat “C” devices, which are awarded to individuals who have been personally exposed to hostile action or under significant risk of hostile action.

Before joining the military, Capt. Jones graduated from Northwestern University with a degree in mathematics in 2005.

Jones, 37, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, is survived by his wife and two children.

The 115th Fighter Wing will honor Major Durwood "Hawk" Jones with a hero's welcome tomorrow, January 9th, as his remains... Posted by 115th Fighter Wing on Friday, January 8, 2021

Click here to read the original story about the crash into the Hiawatha National Forest Dec. 8, 2020.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.