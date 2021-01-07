Advertisement

Veridea Group withdraws from Houghton waterfront development plan

During a special work session Houghton City Council learned the Veridea Group has withdrawn from a planned redevelopment along Houghton's lakeshore(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - In Houghton, the Veridea Group has withdrawn from a proposed plan for a $40 million mixed-use development and 270-stall covered parking garage that would replace an aging large parking deck along the waterfront.

Wednesday night in a special work session, City Manager Eric Waara read the letter from Veridea and then used the time to update the newer council members on the complicated and potentially expensive issue of the aging parking deck downtown.

“This is a very complex issue, I mean this involves funding and master plans and economic development all those things, and I’m hoping that if this is indeed the path we’re going to go down maybe we can bring some new ideas to the table,” Waara said.

No decisions were made during the meeting and several members of the public shared their thoughts on the issue, some expressing disappointment the deal had fallen through, others excited for new possible plans.

