Upper Michigan man promoted to Post Commander at the Michigan State Police-Negaunee post

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) announced that Sergeant Thomas Nolan has been promoted to First Lieutenant and Commander of the MSP-Negaunee post. This was announced in a Michigan State Police press release. As commander of the Negaunee Post, First Lieutenant Nolan is now responsible for the Negaunee post’s operation, as well as the Munising detachment. This includes all Michigan State Police services in Marquette and Alger Counties. Lieutenant Nolan began this role on Dec. 27th.

First Lieutenant Nolan enlisted with the department in 2000 and graduated as a member of the 119th Trooper Recruit School. During his 20-year career, First Lieutenant Nolan has served at the Reed City Post, the Munising Post, and the Negaunee Post. He has held the ranks of trooper and uniform sergeant prior to taking on this new leadership role. First Lieutenant Nolan is a proud Upper Peninsula native and a Munising High School and Northern Michigan University graduate.

