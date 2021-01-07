Advertisement

Requesting to open local restaurants

The Board of Health for Delta and Menominee Counties met Thursday to come up with a plan.
By Grace Blair
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 6:04 PM EST
DELTA AND MENOMINEE COUNTIES, Mich. (WLUC) - Delta and Menominee County’s Board of Health is putting together a letter to help local restaurants. In a special meeting Thursday morning, the Board of Health carried a motion in favor of opening restaurants in Delta and Menominee Counties.

A letter referencing current COVID-19 statistics and promoting a regional opening based on those statistics will be sent to MDHHS Director Robert Gordon. But the letter wont only address the physical health aspect of the pandemic.

“We believe mental health is a very important piece of this COVID-19 and that restrictions need to be more on a regional basis, less on the full state basis,” said Patrick Johnson, a member of the Board of Health.

Johnson called the special meeting and will be writing a rough draft of the letter. Then he will send it to Health Officer Mike Snyder for revision. The revised letter will be signed by the Board of Health and sent to Director Gordon as soon as possible.

“Every day that a restaurant can’t fully open up with protective personal equipment is another day that they may go under,” said Johnson.

According to state data, as of Thursday Michigan had 512,751 cases while Wisconsin, where restaurants are open with indoor dining, had just 498,538 cases. But Mike Snyder says it’s important to look beyond just the case numbers.

“Wisconsin’s population is about 5.8 million individuals where Michigan is 9.9 million. If you take that as a percentage, a higher percentage of Wisconsin’s population has been impacted by COVID than Michigan’s,” said Mike Snyder, health officer for Public Health Delta Menominee Counties.

The letter doesn’t mean restaurants will be able go ahead and reopen right away.

“It puts Public Health Delta and Menominee Counties in a difficult position to enforce, because we are entrusted to enforce the public health code and the epidemic order,” said Snyder.

The current state order is set to expire at 11:59 on January 15.

