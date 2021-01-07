Portage Health Foundation reaches GuideStar’s highest seal of transparency

PORTAGE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Michigan nonprofit organization recently received recognition for their transparency. The Portage Health Foundation (PHF) earned the 2020 Platinum Seal of Transparency, the highest level of recognition offered by Guidestar.

According to a press release, PHF added extensive information to its nonprofit profile on GuideStar in order to reach the platinum level. This included in-depth financial information; qualitative information about goals, strategies, and capabilities; and quantitative information about results and progress toward its mission. According to PHF, this demonstrates a commitment to transparency and to giving donors and funders meaningful data in order to evaluate nonprofit performance.

“We’re happy with receiving GuideStar’s highest rating for financial reporting and transparency,” PHF Executive Director Kevin Store said. “In addition, this rating is based on internal controls and procedures that reflect the foundation’s commitment to managing these resources with integrity and in the best interest of our community. All of their rating criteria is intended to give assurances to would-be donors that the organization is fulfilling its fiduciary responsibilities and has other administrative processes in place to ensure the organization is functioning at a high level.”

The Guidestar database contains a profile for every tax-exempt nonprofit registered with the IRS. You can see PHF’s profile in the GuideStar database here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.