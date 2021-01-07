Advertisement

Porcupine Mountains Ski Area temporarily closed for chair lift inspections

The remaining ski area will remain open for winter activities that do not require the lift, including snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.
A chairlift in the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park.
A chairlift in the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park.(Porcupine Mountains Ski Area/Michigan DNR)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Porcupine Mountains Ski Area, located in Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in Ontonagon County, has been temporarily closed until inspections on the triple ski lift have been performed by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.

The ski area is operated by Gogebic Community College in partnership with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

It’s anticipated that the ski area will reopen the week of Jan. 11 once inspections have been completed. The reopening date will be posted at PorkiesFun.com.

The ski area is situated against Lake Superior, and offers groomed runs, a bunny hill, a terrain park, backcountry skiing and cross-county ski trails.

Michigan’s ski lifts are permitted for operation by LARA to ensure compliance with national standards and the Michigan Ski Area Safety Act of 1962. LARA oversees all ski areas in that state, including surface lifts, chair lifts and rope tows.

For more information, contact Michael Knack, park supervisor, at 906-885-5277 or KnackM@Michigan.gov.

