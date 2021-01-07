Advertisement

Polar Roll takes place online this year

Events include snow-biking, snowshoeing, and hiking.
The Polar Roll, a usually large, crowd-gathering event, will take place online this year.
By Mary Houle
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A winter event in Marquette County that usually draws large crowds takes a quieter approach.

The Polar Roll is an online event this year.

Participants can register for a variety of events to complete on their own or with a friend.

Events include snow-biking, snowshoeing, and hiking on many different trails in Marquette County.

The 9-0-6 Adventure Team Director Todd Poquette says the new format helps set personal goals for winter exercise.

“The benefit to that I think, is it allows for a more intimate experience,” says Poquette. “Something where you can go out more on a little personal adventure and still stay active, have something to goal set around.”

Poquette adds that a portion of the money from each entry will go to support local trail organizations.

To register a Polar Roll event, click here.

