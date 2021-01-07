Advertisement

Pistons lose Hayes to torn labrum

Suffered injury Monday against Bucks
(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 8:53 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WLUC) - Detroit Pistons rookie guard Killian Hayes has a torn labrum in his right hip and will continue to be evaluated by the team’s medical staff. The team announced Hayes’ condition Wednesday but did not give a timeline for his expected recovery. He had an MRI on Tuesday. Detroit drafted Hayes with the No. 7 pick last year. He has averaged 4.6 points and 21.1 minutes in seven games. The Pistons play at Milwaukee on Wednesday night.

