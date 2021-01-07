North Dickinson 7-12 grade students get new Chromebooks

FELCH, Mich. (WLUC) - Many Upper Michigan schools continue to strive for one to one, meaning getting laptops into the hands of every student. North Dickinson County School received new chrome books for Christmas.

“We decided that we were going to spend some CARES Act funding on 120 Chromebooks,” said the district’s superintendent and principal Angel Inglese.

She says when schools moved to remote learning, it showed a big digital divide between students.

“Not all of our students had technology at home, some of them were doing packets,” she explained.

This not only puts students on a level playing field with their peers, but it also provides reliable internet service. This will give the school a one to one ratio of computer devices for grades 7- 12. One of those students, sophomore Lily Depotie, says she had to rely on her personal device and now with a new Chromebook she feels more responsibility.

“The teachers and staff can put more trust into the students, it just feels like we can be relied on more,” she said.

6-12 grade teacher Rick Faust agrees students will learn better with the technology.

“It keeps them organized, once you get the technical problems figured out and how to work it, it’s helped me and it’s helped the kids,” he said.

He says many classrooms are using the Chromebooks while at school, and if there was to be another shutdown, the district would be more prepared.

“They can actually do their work and be more efficient with it,” added Faust.

The superintendent says a group of teachers worked on a plan, that got Chromebooks checked out to students on Tuesday. The students will keep them through the end of the semester.

“Since we have the Chromebooks we can just pull it out and do it right in the classroom,” said Depotie.

The district hopes this effort will allow student to continue their education in an efficient way.

