Michigan Tech’s weekend hockey series at Minnesota State postponed
Rescheduling details for the series will be announced at a later date.
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech Huskies won’t visit Minnesota State this weekend as planned.
The Michigan Tech hockey series against No. 4 Minnesota State Jan. 8 and Jan. 9, has been postponed due to COVID-19 testing results within the Huskies’ program, Michigan Tech said.
The university said data privacy precludes further comment on this issue.
Rescheduling details for the series will be announced at a later date.
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.