Michigan Tech’s weekend hockey series at Minnesota State postponed

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech Huskies won’t visit Minnesota State this weekend as planned.

The Michigan Tech hockey series against No. 4 Minnesota State Jan. 8 and Jan. 9, has been postponed due to COVID-19 testing results within the Huskies’ program, Michigan Tech said.

The university said data privacy precludes further comment on this issue.

Rescheduling details for the series will be announced at a later date.

