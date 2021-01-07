Advertisement

Michigan Tech’s weekend hockey series at Minnesota State postponed

Rescheduling details for the series will be announced at a later date.
(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech Huskies won’t visit Minnesota State this weekend as planned.

The Michigan Tech hockey series against No. 4 Minnesota State Jan. 8 and Jan. 9, has been postponed due to COVID-19 testing results within the Huskies’ program, Michigan Tech said.

The university said data privacy precludes further comment on this issue.

Rescheduling details for the series will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lacie Borchert
Family and friends hold ‘Justice for Lacie’ rally in Ishpeming
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
The Camel Rider's Restaurant in Wetmore, Michigan.
The Camel Rider’s Restaurant closes permanently
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Vaccine rollout graphic.
Upper Michigan health departments begin releasing next stage COVID-19 vaccination plans

Latest News

Michigan Tech adds two volleyball recruits
Michigan Tech Huskies
Michigan Tech Men’s Basketball schedule changes for this weekend
Pistons lose Hayes to torn labrum
MHSAA updates Football Finals