Michigan Tech Men’s Basketball schedule changes for this weekend

Games pushed back one day
Michigan Tech Huskies
Michigan Tech Huskies(MTU)
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech men’s basketball games against Purdue Northwest this weekend have been pushed back to Saturday and Sunday. The Huskies and Pride will tip off at 1 p.m. both days at the SDC Gym to begin the 2021 season.

Both contests will be available to stream through MTU’s Stretch Internet Portal and will also be broadcast on Mix 93.5 FM WKMJ.

Fans are not permitted to attend this weekend’s games per GLIAC guidelines.

