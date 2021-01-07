Michigan Tech adds two volleyball recruits

HOUGHTON , Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech volleyball coach Matt Jennings announced that Riley Stichter and Ashley L’Esperance recently committed to join the program in the fall of 2021.

Stichter is a 5-foot-11 right side/middle blocker from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. She played at Osseo High School and club for Minnesota Select. Stichter was a 2019 AAU Academic All-American, and a Prep Volleyball Honorable Mention. She was a two-time team captain for Osseo and holds a 4.0 grade-point average. She was teammates with current husky Lindy Oujiri in high school.

“Riley is an excellent addition to the Huskies and will bring a whole lot with her to Houghton,” Jennings said. “She’s an exceptional student with an impressive academic record that will serve her very well here at Tech. Her skillset and athleticism make her a great fit for our system and her training has prepared her well for this level of play. We know we are getting a really great person with Riley joining us and we are very grateful for her commitment to Michigan Tech.”

L’Esperance is a 5-foot-8 setter/defensive specialist from Brighton, Michigan. She played for Brighton High School and club for Michigan Elite. L’Esperance was a two-time All-Kensington Lakes Activities Association selection and two-time All-Livingston County pick. Ashley’s older brothers Alan (2010-11) and Joel (2010-14) played hockey for the Huskies.

“Ashley is a true Husky,” added Jennings.” We’ve had Ashley participate in camps up here for some time now and we’re very confident in the type of player and person we’re getting with her joining us. She’s a dynamic athlete that has really taken her game to another level these past couple of seasons. We know that Ashley is a competitor, is coachable, and a very hard worker. I have no doubt that Ashley will contribute in many ways during her time here, and we’re thrilled to have her up here with us starting this summer.”

The Huskies will begin spring play on February 19-20 at home against Lake Superior State to start a 14-match GLIAC schedule. Tech finished the 2019 season with a 24-8 overall record, winning the most matches since 1996. The Huskies were ranked throughout the season, climbing as high as No. 20 on November 5. They went to the NCAA Tournament for the third straight season and advanced with the first NCAA win since 1995.

