A Mexican restaurant in Marquette Township offers free meals to unemployed

La Catrina wants to thank the community for their support during the past few months.
La Catrina Cocina Mexican restaurant in Marquette Township.
La Catrina Cocina Mexican restaurant in Marquette Township.
By Mary Houle
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - La Catrina opened in Marquette Township last September, amidst the pandemic.

The restaurant reports tremendous support from the community throughout their first months.

As a way say thank you, the restaurant is serving free meals to those who are struggling during this time.

One of La Catrina’s owners Carlos Romo says he understands the feeling of being unable to afford a meal.

“We’re from a really poor family so we know the situation,” says Romo. “A lot of people who used to work for a restaurant, especially bartenders, they’ve been having a really hard time. So that was one of the big reasons why we decided to do this.”

Romo says if you are in need of a meal, call or Facebook message the restaurant. All inquiries will be kept confidential.

