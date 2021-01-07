Looking at how long the snow drought continues

The benign pattern persists. A stalled front will keep clouds across the area. No notable systems are ahead through early next week. Models are showing a pattern shift starting next Thursday with the Polar Jetstream diving south with a trough into the Great Lakes. This will bring colder winter air and potentially a system with accumulating snow through next weekend.

Today: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers along northeast wind belts

>Highs: Low to mid 30s along shorelines, upper 20s to 30° inland

Friday: Mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Low to mid 30s along shorelines, upper 20s to 30° inland

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and warm

> Highs: Continued upper 20s to low 30s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy

>Highs: Low 30s

Monday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Centered around 30°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Centered around 30°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: Upper 20s

