Advertisement

Looking at how long the snow drought continues

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 7:02 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The benign pattern persists. A stalled front will keep clouds across the area. No notable systems are ahead through early next week. Models are showing a pattern shift starting next Thursday with the Polar Jetstream diving south with a trough into the Great Lakes. This will bring colder winter air and potentially a system with accumulating snow through next weekend.

Today: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers along northeast wind belts

>Highs: Low to mid 30s along shorelines, upper 20s to 30° inland

Friday: Mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Low to mid 30s along shorelines, upper 20s to 30° inland

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and warm

> Highs: Continued upper 20s to low 30s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy

>Highs: Low 30s

Monday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Centered around 30°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Centered around 30°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: Upper 20s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lacie Borchert
Family and friends hold ‘Justice for Lacie’ rally in Ishpeming
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
The Camel Rider's Restaurant in Wetmore, Michigan.
The Camel Rider’s Restaurant closes permanently
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Vaccine rollout graphic.
Upper Michigan health departments begin releasing next stage COVID-19 vaccination plans

Latest News

Karl Bohnak's Evening Forecast: 1/6/2021
High Pressure Will Continue to Dominate: Light Winds/Temperatures Above Average
quiet
Mild and dry trend remains
WOD: 1/5/2021
Weather Words Over the Next Week: Quiet and Mild
isl
Isolated precip likely today