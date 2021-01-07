Looking at how long the snow drought continues
The benign pattern persists. A stalled front will keep clouds across the area. No notable systems are ahead through early next week. Models are showing a pattern shift starting next Thursday with the Polar Jetstream diving south with a trough into the Great Lakes. This will bring colder winter air and potentially a system with accumulating snow through next weekend.
Today: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers along northeast wind belts
>Highs: Low to mid 30s along shorelines, upper 20s to 30° inland
Friday: Mostly cloudy and warm
>Highs: Low to mid 30s along shorelines, upper 20s to 30° inland
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and warm
> Highs: Continued upper 20s to low 30s
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy
>Highs: Low 30s
Monday: Partly cloudy and warm
>Highs: Centered around 30°
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and warm
>Highs: Centered around 30°
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy
>Highs: Upper 20s
