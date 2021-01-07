Limited visitor protocol reimplemented at UPHS-Bell

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - For the safety of our patients, employees, and medical staff, UP Health System - Bell in Ishpeming is reimplementing certain visitor restrictions Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.

Effective immediately, we will be allowing one well visitor per stay for inpatients only. Visiting hours will be from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Limited Visitor Restrictions and Guidelines

Exceptions Include:

A support person with the patient in the Family Birthing Center at any time, including one certified doula or midwife during labor

A parent, foster parent, or guardian of an individual under 21 years of age who is under the facility’s care

A support person with the patient for end-of-life care at the discretion and approval of the Administrator on Call

A support person necessary for the provision of medical care, the support of activities of daily living, or the exercise of the power of attorney or court-appointed guardianship for an individual under the facility’s care

Visitors accompanying outpatients scheduled for a procedure (operating room, endoscopy, cath lab, interventional radiology, etc.) may be present at drop off and pick up to hear discharge instructions. Visitors are asked to wait outside the facility during the patient’s appointment/procedure.

Please Note:

Visitors are not allowed for patients in isolation including those who are under observation for suspected or test positive for COVID-19.

All designated visitors with approval to enter the facility are required to wear an appropriate mask or face covering. If you are unable to wear an appropriate mask or face covering, you may be denied entry into the facility.

Visitors are not allowed in the Emergency Department. Exceptions include – a parent/guardian of a minor and when it is necessary to support the care of the patient, a single visitor will be allowed.

Screening Guidelines for Visitors

We are continuing to perform a health screen for all individuals entering our facility. We must deny entry to those individuals who do not meet the evaluation criteria.

The evaluation criteria include:

Symptoms of a respiratory infection such as fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle or body aches, headache, the new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting.

Contact in the last 14 days with someone with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19.

Hours and Access

The main entrance to the hospital is open from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Emergency Department entrance is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

“We want to reassure our communities that it is safe to come to the hospital should you or your family need care”, said Mitch Leckelt, CEO of UP Health System - Bell. “We continue to provide the necessary care that our communities need.”

For up-to-date information, visit www.CDC.gov. Visit our website and view up-to-date information for UPHS - Bell at BellHospital.org/covid-19-information.

