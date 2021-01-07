UPDATE: All clear given at Michigan State Capitol after threat

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: The Michigan State Police (MSP) First District has released more details following a threat at the Michigan Capitol Thursday morning.

According to the MSP, at 6:40 a.m. Thursday, a call came into the Michigan State Capitol Facilities Control Office in Lansing. The call was from a man making a bomb threat.

MSP says the building staff were immediately notified of the call to ensure their safety. The Capitol was already closed to the public, MSP says, because there is no legislative session scheduled Thursday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Michigan State Police sent additional resources to the Capitol to assess the validity of the threat,” the MSP said.

Staff were temporarily evacuated from the building while it was checked and secured, but MSP says by 9:00 a.m. the building was deemed safe and the staff could return. WDIV-TV reports the Michigan State Police brought in a bomb squad and a K-9 unit to inspect the building before the all clear was given.

MSP says the threat remains under investigation and no additional information will be released.

“Every effort will be made to identify the person who made this threat and prosecute them to the fullest extent the law will allow,” MSP said.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A Michigan lawmaker says the state Capitol is closed Thursday morning because of a threat.

A tweet from state Sen. Curtis Hertel, Jr., D-East Lansing, was posted just before 8:00 a.m. eastern time.

Now the Michigan Capitol Building is closed because of a threat. — Senator Curtis Hertel (@CurtisHertelJr) January 7, 2021

The closure comes one day after a pro-Trump mob overran the U.S. Capitol.

According to WILX-TV, the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad is at the Michigan Capitol. Police have entered with a K9 unit. Investigators are asking people to stay away from the Capitol building for the time being.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

