Advertisement

Iraq issues arrest warrant for Trump over Soleimani killing

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s judiciary says it has issued an arrest warrant for outgoing President Donald Trump in connection with the killing of an Iranian general and a powerful Iraqi militia leader last year.

The warrant was issued by a judge in Baghdad’s investigative court tasked with probing the Washington-directed drone strike that killed Gen. Qassim Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the court’s media office said.

The two were killed outside the capital’s airport last January.

Al-Muhandis was the deputy leader of the state-sanctioned Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group composed of an array of militias, including Iran-backed groups, formed to fight the Islamic State group.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lacie Borchert
Family and friends hold ‘Justice for Lacie’ rally in Ishpeming
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
The Camel Rider's Restaurant in Wetmore, Michigan.
The Camel Rider’s Restaurant closes permanently
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Vaccine rollout graphic.
Upper Michigan health departments begin releasing next stage COVID-19 vaccination plans

Latest News

President Donald Trump speaks on the White House grounds on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
Social platforms lock down Trump accounts, some indefinitely
Authorities secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
The Latest: Founder of site Trumparoo among dead at Capitol
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
Siege of US Capitol by pro-Trump mob forces hard questions
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Lawmakers openly discuss ousting Trump, possible impeachment
President Trump says the election was stolen and tells protesters to go home.
EXPLAINER: Transfer of power under 25th Amendment