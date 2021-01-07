Advertisement

High Pressure Will Continue to Dominate: Light Winds/Temperatures Above Average

The Snow Drought Continues
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy

Highs: around 30 into the 30s

Friday: A mix of clouds and sun, little temperature change

Highs: from 30 into the 30s

Saturday: Mild and quiet, cloudy skies with breaks in the overcast

Highs: 30s

Sunday: Little change

Highs: mainly 30s

At this point, little change is expected in our extraordinarily quiet, snowless January through a good share of next week.  There are signs of a pattern change about mid-month (late next week or next weekend) that would lead to more typical winter weather.  We’ll keep you posted.

Isolated precip likely today