HBA postpones Wild Game Dinner, will not cancel

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Home Builder’s Association has postponed its Wild Game Dinner, but said there are no plans to completely cancel.

Despite the postponement of the dinner, the Cash and Firearm Raffle is currently accepting entries. Money from the raffle builds the HBA Scholarship Fund every year to provide aid to U.P. students enrolled in a construction program at a U.P. college.

Winners of the cash and firearm raffle will be announced on February 14.

“So it’s actually a backwards cash raffle,” Sarah Foster, Executive Officer of HBA, explains. “We pull the tickets out and if your ticket gets pulled you are out of the cash raffle. The last three tickets in are the three that are gonna be winning the cash prizes. The other people will be eligible for other prizes.”

A form to enter the raffle is available on the U.P. Home Builders Association website.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.