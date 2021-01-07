Advertisement

HBA postpones Wild Game Dinner, will not cancel

Though the dinner is on hold, the Scholarship Fund still needs support.
By Mary Houle
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 5:07 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Home Builder’s Association has postponed its Wild Game Dinner, but said there are no plans to completely cancel.

Despite the postponement of the dinner, the Cash and Firearm Raffle is currently accepting entries. Money from the raffle builds the HBA Scholarship Fund every year to provide aid to U.P. students enrolled in a construction program at a U.P. college.

Winners of the cash and firearm raffle will be announced on February 14.

“So it’s actually a backwards cash raffle,” Sarah Foster, Executive Officer of HBA, explains. “We pull the tickets out and if your ticket gets pulled you are out of the cash raffle. The last three tickets in are the three that are gonna be winning the cash prizes. The other people will be eligible for other prizes.”

A form to enter the raffle is available on the U.P. Home Builders Association website.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a coronavirus press conference on Jan. 6, 2021.
Gov. Whitmer gives COVID-19 update Friday, encourages in-person learning for K-12 schools
Possible COVID-19 exposure.
Marquette County Health Department reports two possible COVID-19 exposure sites
Vaccine rollout graphic.
Upper Michigan health departments begin releasing next stage COVID-19 vaccination plans
Cafe Rosetta's owner refuses to comply with MDHHS orders banning indoor dining.
Restraining order continues against Café Rosetta
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

File image
Law enforcement officials warn public of fraud and scam calls
Gus Macker basketball tournament set for 2021
Gus Macker basketball tournament set for 2021
Peter White Public Library reopening on Jan. 25
Peter White Public Library reopening on Jan. 25
Iron Mountain community supports high school freshman with cancer
Iron Mountain community supports high school freshman with cancer
Keweenaw County still seeing lots of winter recreation with late winter
Keweenaw County still seeing lots of winter recreation with late winter