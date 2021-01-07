Advertisement

Burger King to change logo; first time in 2 decades

The updated logo ditches the blue curve burger king has used since 1999.
The updated logo ditches the blue curve burger king has used since 1999.(Burger King Corporation via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Burger King’s branding is getting a whopper of a makeover. The fast food giant is changing its logo for the first time in more than two decades.

The updated logo ditches the blue curve Burger King has used since 1999.

The company says the refreshed look emulates an old logo used from 1969 to 1999. The new retro-influenced look uses colors inspired by “real and delicious food,” the chain said.

The company says the refreshed look emulates an old logo used from 1969 to 1999.
The company says the refreshed look emulates an old logo used from 1969 to 1999.(Burger King Corporation via CNN Newsource)

The brand makeover includes new food packaging, new employee uniforms, and new signage in remodeled restaurants.

The full rollout of Burger King’s 19,000 global restaurants will take several years.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lacie Borchert
Family and friends hold ‘Justice for Lacie’ rally in Ishpeming
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
The Camel Rider's Restaurant in Wetmore, Michigan.
The Camel Rider’s Restaurant closes permanently
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Vaccine rollout graphic.
Upper Michigan health departments begin releasing next stage COVID-19 vaccination plans

Latest News

President Donald Trump speaks on the White House grounds on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
Social platforms lock down Trump accounts, some indefinitely
Authorities secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
The Latest: Founder of site Trumparoo among dead at Capitol
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
Siege of US Capitol by pro-Trump mob forces hard questions
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Lawmakers openly discuss ousting Trump, possible impeachment
President Trump says the election was stolen and tells protesters to go home.
EXPLAINER: Transfer of power under 25th Amendment