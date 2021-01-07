Advertisement

Annual Police and Fireman’s Ball canceled for 2021

By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 5:19 PM EST
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Cancellations continue to come in as the COVID-19 pandemics goes on, this time it’s the annual Police and Fireman’s Ball. After thinking of ways to hold the event safely or virtually, the decision was made to skip this year instead.

The reason, of course, is out of safety concerns regarding COVID-19. The Police and Fireman’s Ball raises money for a variety of community programs and groups. Organizers are still hoping to hold some form of fundraiser later in the year.

“We’re very thankful because even though we had to cancel the ball we had a lot of businesses and individuals that have been key sponsors throughout the year, they’ve still come through, we’re very thankful for that and that allows us to come up with new ways for 2021 to come up with something different,” said Police and Fireman’s Ball Board President Ashley Musselman.

This would have been the fourth year for the Police and Fireman’s Ball.

