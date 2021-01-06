Upper Michigan health departments begin releasing next stage COVID-19 vaccination plans

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - We know you have many questions about Michigan’s coronavirus vaccination process, like when it will be your turn and how will you be notified. Adults 65 and older and some frontline workers can receive the vaccine beginning Monday, Jan. 11, according to an announcement Wednesday by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

If you are a person age 65 or over, or if you have a family member in that category, please pay close attention to the updates we’ll provide on-air and online from local health departments to learn how you can schedule an appointment in your county.

If you are in a critical infrastructure/essential worker role, your communication will come through your employer. That includes police officers, first responders, frontline state and federal workers and jail and prison staff; and pre K-12 teachers and childcare providers.

Upper Michigan health departments and hospitals have started to release plans for next week. There are also more details on the MDHHS website.

Chippewa County Health Department (updated Jan. 7)

For those ages 65+, please call 906-635-3572 to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination. No walk-ins will be allowed with vaccinations taking place by appointment only. Please leave a message and your call will be returned.

CCHD will work directly with frontline and essential businesses to vaccinate their employees.

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital (updated Jan. 7)

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital has opened up vaccine appointments to any individual over the age of 65 and some critical infrastructure workers. All eligible employees will receive scheduling instructions, forms etc. from their employer. Individuals will be required to show proof of age and employment at the drive through test site. Appointments are required.

Seniors and approved critical infrastructure workers can schedule their appointments online if they have an email address by visiting https://bit.ly/COVID19-VACCINE.

Our schedulers are able to assist those who do not have an email address by calling 906-341-2153 EXT 1. Our call volumes are high so please use the link to schedule if you are eligible. Eligible individuals, organizations, agencies, businesses and schools include:

Anyone 65 years of age or older

Educators and support staff from Manistique Area Schools, Emerald Elementary, St. Francis de Sales Elementary, Headstart Manistique

Local daycare providers

All first responders and law enforcement, including volunteer firefighters, Michigan State Police, Manistique Public Safety, Schoolcraft County Sheriff’s Office, Conservation Officers with the DNR

Child Protective Services workers at MDHHS

Aspirus locations in Upper Michigan (updated Jan. 7)

Community members age 65+ will be able to receive their vaccine through Aspirus. For this group, appointments can begin to be scheduled at Aspirus clinic locations in the U.P. starting January 11 by calling 844-568-0701. (Please note, Aspirus says the COVID-19 hotline is experiencing high call volumes).

Vaccine supply and guidance remains fluid, and vaccinations are being provided through Aspirus by invite or appointment only. No walk-in vaccination clinics are planned at this time.

Aspirus has hospitals in Ironwood, Ontonagon, Laurium and Iron River. They also have clinics in Ironwood and Crystal Falls.

Munising Memorial Hospital (updated Jan. 7)

Munising Memorial Hospital said on Facebook Wednesday that if you are over the age of 65 or an essential worker and want a vaccine, call the hospital’s vaccination line to get on a list. The hospital will be making appointments as early as the week of Jan. 11. Please know it may take several days to get a return call but the hospital says it will work as fast as it can to get everyone in! The number to call is 906-387-4111.

Luce, Mackinac, Alger and Schoolcraft counties (updated Jan. 7)

The LMAS District Health Department says, as our counties and the Upper Peninsula wrap-up Phase 1A, we have received permission from the State of Michigan to move into Phase 1B which now includes persons 65 and older who do not live in congregate care settings, along with critical infrastructure workers such as fire, law enforcement, school employees, daycare workers, utilities, and other workers necessary to keep society functioning. Expanded vaccination can begin on Monday, January 11, 2021, but will vary by hospital and vaccination supply.

We know you have many questions about the process, when it will be your turn, and how will you be notified. If you are in a critical infrastructure/essential worker role, your communication will come through your employer. If you are a person age 65 or over (or you have a family member in that category), please pay close attention to updates through local radio, newspapers, social media to learn how you can schedule an appointment in your county.

Unfortunately, we cannot give you exact timelines right now due to staffing resources, and uncertainties about vaccine supplies at any particular time. The good news is there is hope with the vaccinations, and in recent weeks with a slowing of new cases with the Michigan’s pause in certain activities.

So, there is hope, but this is not the time to let down your guard. The small things we’ve been asking you to do for months need to continue to prevent excessive burden on our hospitals, but we need your help by choosing to do these things: wear a clean cloth face mask which covers your mouth and nose, wash your hands, maintain at least six feet of distance between yourself and others, avoid gatherings with people not in your immediate household, and stay home when you don’t feel well. These small things are most effective when we all do them.

Read below carefully for instructions on how to make an appointment or get on a list depending on the county that you will be vaccinated in.

For more information, visit www.lmasdhd.org.

Delta and Menominee Counties (updated Jan. 7)

With authorization from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to move to Phase 1B in the COVID-19 vaccination efforts, vaccination opportunities for the Phase 1B Priority One group will begin the week of January 11, 2021.

Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties (PHDM) will hold vaccination clinics starting next week. Vaccinations will occur at the Joseph Heirman University Center (JHUC) on the campus of Bay College located North of Danforth Road. Residents 65 years of age or above will need to call PHDM at 906- 217-8206 or 906-217-8207 to schedule an appointment. No walk-ins are permitted. Presentation of valid ID to verify age will be required upon arrival.

The Phase 1B Priority Two group, which includes first responders, educators, corrections staff and child protective service workers will be contacted and scheduled through their employer for appointments.

Vaccine is limited and all appointments are contingent upon vaccine availability.

PHDM says it’s had an overwhelming number of calls Thursday morning about scheduling vaccination appointments. You’re asked to be patient, as the health department says it’s working as fast as it can to get back to everyone. Leave a message and your call will be returned as quickly as possible. Appointments cannot be scheduled over Facebook messenger.

For more information, visit phdm.org.

Baraga, Gogebic, Houghton, Keweenaw and Ontonagon counties (updated Jan. 6)

Healthcare partners across the Western Upper Peninsula are working together to push forward with making COVID-19 vaccinations available to residents. To date, well over 1,000 individuals have been vaccinated in the 5-county area. Phase 1A vaccinations should be completed by the middle of next week

Local partners including Aspirus, UP Health Systems-Portage, Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center, and Baraga County Memorial Hospital met Jan. 6 to expand planning to accommodate those eligible for Phase 1B vaccination. The planning group is working towards offering a variety of options and venues for residents, with the end goal of providing doses to everyone wishing to be vaccinated.

Vaccine supply remains limited and vaccine clinics will be by invite or appointment only. No walk-in vaccination clinics will be held at this time. Additional details, including how to schedule a vaccination with the various providers, will be made available soon.

“Changing guidance and limited vaccine allocations have added to the complexity of the planning process”, said Kate Beer, Health Officer for the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department. “We appreciate your patience as we develop our plan to meet the needs of our community.”

For more information, visit www.wuphd.org.

This story will be updated as information is released from other Upper Michigan health departments.

