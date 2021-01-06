Two long-term care facilities in Marquette County administer COVID-19 vaccine

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, two long-term care facilities in Marquette County administered their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The two facilities gave hundreds of vaccinations and provided much needed hope for many.

“It’s definitely a light at the end of the tunnel for all of us in long-term care,” said Ron Oja, Administrator of Jacobetti Home for Veterans.

Residents and staff who wanted the vaccine, received it at the Jacobetti Home for Veterans and the Marquette County Medical Care Facility.

At MCMCF, 300 shots of the Moderna vaccine were given.

According to the administrator, 97% of residents and 65% of staff asked to receive their first dose.

“Things have been going great, nobody has had any problems what’s so ever,” said Jerry Hubbard, Administrator of the Marquette County Medical Care Facility

At the Jacobetti, a large majority also opted to be vaccinated.

“It looks it’s like between 80% and 85% of our staff and members have signed up to get the vaccine,” said Oja.

However, some are hesitant to be inoculated.

“I believe they are reading the misinformation and believing the misinformation,” said Hubbard.

Jacobetti has held multiple question and answer sessions with anyone who has concerns. The Moderna vaccine is also being used there.

This as both facilities say they are hopeful this will allow visitors to eventually return for the first time since last March.

“We want to get the closed sign off the door and let people come back in and see their loved ones,” said Hubbard. “Because our residents want to see their families in person.”

Both facilities already have second doses scheduled for next month.

And for those who have been on the frontlines of the pandemic for months, the vaccine brings hope.

“Get the vaccine and let’s put an end to COVID and let’s get back to normal,” said Heather Larsen, CNA at Marquette County Medical Care Facility.

Jacobetti is currently experiencing a new COVID-19 outbreak. According to state data, seven residents have tested positive for the virus.

Their administrator says they are doing the best they can to contain that outbreak and that those residents will have to wait to receive the vaccine until they are recovered, if they want it.

