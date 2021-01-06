The Camel Rider’s Restaurant closes permanently

WETMORE, Mich. (WLUC) - After 50 years of serving the community, The Camel Rider’s Restaurant is officially closed.

“It’s time to call it. Just retire and remember the people that we’ve met,” said Frank Ott, owner of The Camel Rider’s Restaurant and Resort.

With two mandatory shutdowns in 2020 for restaurants, owners Sonia and Frank Ott had nothing more to give.

“It’s the end of an era, 50 years. That’s just sorry to say, but I still like living here. It’s just feasibly impossible to keep up with today’s standards,” said Frank.

Frank says the couple even used their retirement money to help keep open – he estimates about $70,000 lost that he won’t ever be able to recover.

“It’s sad, you know, it’s hard on us. But I don’t see how it’s going to be helped,” said Sonia Ott, owner of The Camel Rider’s Restaurant and Resort.

The location and menu offered at Camel Rider’s made it difficult to offer takeout. The couple describe the restaurant employees as a family and were sad to let everyone go. Now, The Camel Rider’s is up for sale, but selling isn’t looking too promising.

“There’s nobody that really wants to take this over out here in the middle of nowhere. It’s too far for people to come, it’s hard to get help,” said Frank.

The couple say it’s too hard for to start from scratch at this point.

“We wanted to retire anyways, and this is kind of the straw that broke the camel’s back,” said Frank.

For now, the couple plan to keep the cabins up for rent on Airbnb.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.