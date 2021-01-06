Advertisement

Spectrum outages seen in Upper Michigan, other areas Wednesday

Down Detector listed Marquette as a top 9 outage location nationwide as of 3:25 p.m. Jan. 6.
Internet outage graphic.
Internet outage graphic.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Many Yoopers are seeing intermittent internet outages Wednesday afternoon.

According to what TV6 has been told, this is a widespread outage with Spectrum services, with no word on how long the internet issues may last.

Even some local banks and other businesses were having issues because of the outages.

According to Down Detector, outages are fairly widespread in the U.P., Wisconsin and Minnesota. Marquette was actually listed as one of the top 9 locations reporting outages as of 3:25 p.m. Wednesday.

TV6 will update this story when the issues seem resolved or we get more information.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lacie Borchert
Family and friends hold ‘Justice for Lacie’ rally in Ishpeming
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
The Camel Rider's Restaurant in Wetmore, Michigan.
The Camel Rider’s Restaurant closes permanently
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Vaccine rollout graphic.
Upper Michigan health departments begin releasing next stage COVID-19 vaccination plans

Latest News

La Catrina Cocina Mexican restaurant in Marquette Township.
A Mexican restaurant in Marquette Township offers free meals to unemployed
Michigan Tech’s weekend hockey series at Minnesota State postponed
A chairlift in the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park.
Porcupine Mountains Ski Area temporarily closed for chair lift inspections
Michigan, Illinois sign agreement to advance Invasive Carp Prevention Project
Depotie on her new Chromebook
North Dickinson 7-12 grade students get new Chromebooks