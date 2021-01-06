Spectrum outages seen in Upper Michigan, other areas Wednesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Many Yoopers are seeing intermittent internet outages Wednesday afternoon.

According to what TV6 has been told, this is a widespread outage with Spectrum services, with no word on how long the internet issues may last.

Even some local banks and other businesses were having issues because of the outages.

According to Down Detector, outages are fairly widespread in the U.P., Wisconsin and Minnesota. Marquette was actually listed as one of the top 9 locations reporting outages as of 3:25 p.m. Wednesday.

TV6 will update this story when the issues seem resolved or we get more information.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.