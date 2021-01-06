Advertisement

Room at the Inn thanks local churches for years of support

(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Room at the Inn is saying thank you to the area churches that helped them while their permanent shelter was being built. Now that the shelter is done, except for some finishing touches, Room at the Inn says about nine churches helped with their guests and their needs over the years.

Room at the Inn guests would often rotate from church to church for overnight stays, food assistance, laundry and more. The Executive Director, Nick Emmendorfer, says with that help, the most vulnerable in the community would’ve had nowhere to go.

“I wanted to take this opportunity today to say thank you to the churches because while Room at the Inn can provide it’s own shelter now, for 14 years the hard work, the hosting every night, the finding volunteers, getting meals together, doing laundry, all that was done by our local churches,” Emmendorfer said.

The churches Room at the Inn wishes to thank are Messiah Lutheran, First Presbyterian, St. Louis the King, Unitarian Universalist, St. Michael, St. Christopher, Waters Edge, St. Paul and Hope First.

