Miner statue in Houghton damaged in accident

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Miner’s statue was damaged in a traffic crash Sunday night.

It has stood at the entrance to downtown Houghton since 1984.

The body of the statue was badly damaged. However, the city manager said it will be repaired. As soon as the city finds the right person for the job, they will move forward.

“We’re going to get a diagnosis done here as to what the possibilities for repair are, and consult some experts,” said City Manager Eric Waara. “It’s a bronze statue, and it’s quite a bit different than a piece of structural steel.”

After the Miner is repaired, it will be placed back in its original home.

