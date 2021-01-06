Michigan members of Congress, state government respond to US Capitol events Wednesday

WASHINGTON, DC (WLUC) - UPDATE: Members of the U.S. Congress from Michigan and state government officials are responding to events taking place at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. Wednesday.

Democratic U.S. Senator Gary Peters says he is safe and secure, and gave the following message, “Today’s attacks on the Capitol are dangerous, unacceptable and an attack on our democracy—and must stop.”

Republican U.S. Representative Jack Bergman, reiterated the attacks need to stop.

He said, in part, “I’ve said it dozens of times in the past few years - I support every American’s right to peacefully protest, but violence and attacks on our police have no place on our streets, or in our Capitol. What we are seeing is disgraceful.”

Democratic U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow has not yet released a statement or posted to social media. TV6 has reached out to her office, but has not heard back at this time.

Back in Michigan, Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer and former Republican Governor Rick Snyder joined one another in calling for national unity.

“What is unfolding today in our nation’s capital is truly appalling. Violence, vandalism, and insurrection have no place in this great country of ours. We are a nation of laws, not mobs,” Whitmer said.

“While we come from different backgrounds and political parties, Governor Whitmer and I share a deep love for our country,” Snyder said. “We must always remember that we are Americans first, and we are not one another’s enemy. That’s why I join with Governor Whitmer in calling on people of goodwill across America to pray for peace, calm, and healing.”

“Now is the time to put this election behind us once and for all,” Whitmer added. “We must unify as one nation to defeat our real enemy, which is the pandemic that has taken far too many of our friends, neighbors, and loved ones. As Americans, there is no problem we can’t solve, and no challenge we can’t meet. Let’s all stay safe. Let’s take care of each other. And let’s move forward together, as one United States of America.”

