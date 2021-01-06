Advertisement

MHSAA updates Football Finals

New location for Eight Player Finals
Jan. 6, 2021
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) -

8-Player Finals:

Saturday, Jan. 16 - Legacy Center, Brighton

2 p.m. - Division 1 8-Player Final

40 Minutes Following Game 1 -  Division 2 8-Player Final (approximately 5:30 pm)

11-Player Finals:

Friday and Saturday, Jan. 22-23 - Ford Field, Detroit

Friday - D8, D2, D6 and D4 (10, 1, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.)

Saturday - D7, D1, D5 and D3 (10, 1, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.)

