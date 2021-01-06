Advertisement

Marquette County Landfill increases tipping fees

The director of operations says the increase is due to a reduction of certain materials hauled to the landfill in 2020.
A sign leading haulers to the Marquette County landfill.
A sign leading haulers to the Marquette County landfill.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 10:49 AM EST
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Landfill has raised the price of hauling materials onto its property.

As of January 1, tipping fees are increased to $63.50 per ton. The cost of bags is $31.30 per roll, and carts cost $13.98 per month.

This applied to all authorized haulers in Marquette County who have a permit through their municipality.

According to landfill director of operations Brad Austin, the landfill is funded through tipping fees. He says the increase is due to fewer construction materials brought to the landfill because of the pandemic.

“The construction business really, really slowed down due to COVID,” Austin said. “At the end of 2020, we had about an 8,000-ton reduction in that type of material.”

Austin says the amount of household waste added to the landfill in 2020 was about average.

For more information, click here.

