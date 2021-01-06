Advertisement

Marquette City Manager’s office cancels community office hours

The next community office hours will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 10 from 10 a.m. to noon.
(WLUC photo with City of Marquette logo)
(WLUC photo with City of Marquette logo) (WLUC)
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Manager’s Office has canceled the community office hours on Wednesday, Jan. 13. The next community office hours will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 10 from 10 a.m. to noon in the Dandelion cottage room, which is located on the first floor off of the Huron Mountain Gallery in the Peter White Public library.

Anyone who would like more information can call the Marquette City Manager’s Office at (906) 228-0435.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lacie Borchert
Family and friends hold ‘Justice for Lacie’ rally in Ishpeming
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
The Camel Rider's Restaurant in Wetmore, Michigan.
The Camel Rider’s Restaurant closes permanently
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Vaccine rollout graphic.
Upper Michigan health departments begin releasing next stage COVID-19 vaccination plans

Latest News

La Catrina Cocina Mexican restaurant in Marquette Township.
A Mexican restaurant in Marquette Township offers free meals to unemployed
Michigan Tech’s weekend hockey series at Minnesota State postponed
A chairlift in the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park.
Porcupine Mountains Ski Area temporarily closed for chair lift inspections
Michigan, Illinois sign agreement to advance Invasive Carp Prevention Project
Depotie on her new Chromebook
North Dickinson 7-12 grade students get new Chromebooks