Marquette City Manager’s office cancels community office hours

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Manager’s Office has canceled the community office hours on Wednesday, Jan. 13. The next community office hours will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 10 from 10 a.m. to noon in the Dandelion cottage room, which is located on the first floor off of the Huron Mountain Gallery in the Peter White Public library.

Anyone who would like more information can call the Marquette City Manager’s Office at (906) 228-0435.

