Lions Field ice rink in Marquette temporarily closed due to warm weather

The Township is looking to re-open the ice rink when the weather gets colder, taking it day by day.
Ice rink at Lions Field in Marquette.
Ice rink at Lions Field in Marquette.
By Mary Houle
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Township provides and maintains the ice rink for the public to use free of charge.

Public Works Superintendent Leonard Bodenus says they are hoping to re-open it when the weather gets colder, maybe as soon as next week.

The Township stresses the importance of following all MDHHS and CDC guidelines when skating.

“We try to provide this for the people to use just to try and get people outside and kids using it, getting exercise,” says Bodenus. “Especially in the wintertime it’s kinda hard around here, especially when you have a lot of snow and cold. That’s just a real good way to get people out and getting their blood moving.”

Ice skate rentals are not available, and the building at the rink is not open for public use of facilities during this time.

