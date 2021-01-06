KBOCC offers all classes online, provides laptops to students

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - Enrollment is down at Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College, and the Admissions Officer believes that fear of the pandemic may be a factor.

The college offers a safe way to attend their upcoming semester with all classes completely online. Laptops will be given to students to study remotely.

A wide range of certificate and two-year degree programs are offered, including CNA and Criminal Justice programs.

Classes are open for anyone to enroll, and a variety of scholarships and financial aid is available.

“We have a lot of assistance. People are very happy to help, staff and faculty alike,” says Joe Bouchard, Librarian and Criminal Justice Instructor at KBOCC. “We’re kind of tight-knit and a lot of people like that sort of atmosphere. So, virtual or in person, this is a good place to be.”

Bouchard stresses the strength of the Criminal Justice program at the college, with over 75 years of experience between the program instructors and its highly rated workforce placement.

Admissions Officer Betti Szaroletta encourages those who may be hesitant of returning to school to keep moving forward with educational goals.

“Just get on board, and take some classes,” Szaroletta says. “We’ll get through it…you know, we’ll get through it.”

Szarolette adds the Michigan Indian Tuition Waiver is available for individuals that meet certain requirements.

