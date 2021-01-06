Advertisement

KBOCC offers all classes online, provides laptops to students

Classes are open for anyone to enroll, and a variety of scholarships and financial aid is available.
Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College Logo. (Courtesy KBOCC)
Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College Logo. (Courtesy KBOCC) (WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - Enrollment is down at Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College, and the Admissions Officer believes that fear of the pandemic may be a factor.

The college offers a safe way to attend their upcoming semester with all classes completely online. Laptops will be given to students to study remotely.

A wide range of certificate and two-year degree programs are offered, including CNA and Criminal Justice programs.

Classes are open for anyone to enroll, and a variety of scholarships and financial aid is available.

“We have a lot of assistance. People are very happy to help, staff and faculty alike,” says Joe Bouchard, Librarian and Criminal Justice Instructor at KBOCC. “We’re kind of tight-knit and a lot of people like that sort of atmosphere. So, virtual or in person, this is a good place to be.”

Bouchard stresses the strength of the Criminal Justice program at the college, with over 75 years of experience between the program instructors and its highly rated workforce placement.

Admissions Officer Betti Szaroletta encourages those who may be hesitant of returning to school to keep moving forward with educational goals.

“Just get on board, and take some classes,” Szaroletta says. “We’ll get through it…you know, we’ll get through it.”

Szarolette adds the Michigan Indian Tuition Waiver is available for individuals that meet certain requirements.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lacie Borchert
Family and friends hold ‘Justice for Lacie’ rally in Ishpeming
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
The Camel Rider's Restaurant in Wetmore, Michigan.
The Camel Rider’s Restaurant closes permanently
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Vaccine rollout graphic.
Upper Michigan health departments begin releasing next stage COVID-19 vaccination plans

Latest News

La Catrina Cocina Mexican restaurant in Marquette Township.
A Mexican restaurant in Marquette Township offers free meals to unemployed
Michigan Tech’s weekend hockey series at Minnesota State postponed
A chairlift in the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park.
Porcupine Mountains Ski Area temporarily closed for chair lift inspections
Michigan, Illinois sign agreement to advance Invasive Carp Prevention Project
Depotie on her new Chromebook
North Dickinson 7-12 grade students get new Chromebooks