Houghton restaurant encourages community to boost takeout support

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Indoor dining restrictions in Michigan are set to expire Friday, Jan. 15. Until then, however, restaurants are sticking to takeout only.

This Houghton breakfast diner urges people to support local food more during this time.

Stella Statler, a waitress at Victoria’s Kitchen in Houghton, said she saw many comments online about supporting local business.

Although, she felt like those words don’t always translate to real life sales.

“If they were open for only takeout, I would order every day and throw it on the ground if I wasn’t hungry,” recited Statler. “And I’m like, where are you? We’re open every day, we’re here every day and we need that support.”

Statler said she wonders why more people don’t support businesses like Victoria’s Kitchen, who follow strict COVID-19 protocols.

“We’re doing what we’re supposed to be doing and I feel like we’re not getting that support.” Statler explained.

People may not realize the effect local business has on the community. For example, many partnerships exist with restaurants to feed those in need.

“A whole bunch of seniors that live across the street,” said Statler. “[Those are people] she cooks for every day. [Victoria’s Kitchen] is open every day, except for major holidays.”

Statler said some businesses in the UP have received state grants or funding. Others, like Victoria’s Kitchen, haven’t been so lucky.

“They’re not getting their grant monies that are promised, especially up here.” Statler added.

She thinks lower levels of support may be from people simply not knowing what is available for takeout.

“You’re kind of like accustomed to... if I want something to go, I’m going to go here,” said Statler. “If I want to go sit down and have breakfast with my whole family, I’m going to go to Victoria’s.”

Statler wished to remind the customers in Houghton/Hancock that businesses need the continued support of the community to get by.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.