Crystella Ski Hill partners with Pine Mountain Ski Resort to offer discounts to season pass holders

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) -Two Upper Michigan ski hills have partnered together this winter season.

Crystella, a nonprofit ski hill in Crystal Falls, is not yet open, because they don’t make their own snow. That’s why Pine Mountain Ski Resort in Iron Mountain, which is already open, has offered some specials for Crystella season pass holders.

Anyone who buys a season pass to the Crystal Falls location will get one free lift ticket plus an additional two lift tickets at 50%, to Pine Mountain. Then, 25% off of all additional tickets to the Iron Mountain location.

“This gives us an opportunity to help with sales, but more importantly to offer a chance for our community members to get out and ski,” said the Crystella Ski Hill director Kate Kokotovich

Crystella hopes to be open by January 15. For more information click here.

