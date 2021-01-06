Advertisement

Crystella Ski Hill partners with Pine Mountain Ski Resort to offer discounts to season pass holders

Crystella, a nonprofit ski hill in Crystal Falls, is not yet open, because they don’t make their own snow.
Crystella Ski Hill in Crystal Falls
Crystella Ski Hill in Crystal Falls(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 1:42 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) -Two Upper Michigan ski hills have partnered together this winter season.

Crystella, a nonprofit ski hill in Crystal Falls, is not yet open, because they don’t make their own snow. That’s why Pine Mountain Ski Resort in Iron Mountain, which is already open, has offered some specials for Crystella season pass holders.

Anyone who buys a season pass to the Crystal Falls location will get one free lift ticket plus an additional two lift tickets at 50%, to Pine Mountain. Then, 25% off of all additional tickets to the Iron Mountain location.

“This gives us an opportunity to help with sales, but more importantly to offer a chance for our community members to get out and ski,” said the Crystella Ski Hill director Kate Kokotovich

Crystella hopes to be open by January 15. For more information click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lacie Borchert
Family and friends hold ‘Justice for Lacie’ rally in Ishpeming
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
The Camel Rider's Restaurant in Wetmore, Michigan.
The Camel Rider’s Restaurant closes permanently
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Vaccine rollout graphic.
Upper Michigan health departments begin releasing next stage COVID-19 vaccination plans

Latest News

La Catrina Cocina Mexican restaurant in Marquette Township.
A Mexican restaurant in Marquette Township offers free meals to unemployed
Michigan Tech’s weekend hockey series at Minnesota State postponed
A chairlift in the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park.
Porcupine Mountains Ski Area temporarily closed for chair lift inspections
Michigan, Illinois sign agreement to advance Invasive Carp Prevention Project
Depotie on her new Chromebook
North Dickinson 7-12 grade students get new Chromebooks