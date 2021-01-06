Advertisement

Alpha Michigan Brewing Company adds igloo tents for outdoor seating

The business received the funds from a weatherization grant program though the State of Michigan, which also paid for some heaters around the seating.
The igloos at Alpha.
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 3:10 PM EST
ALPHA, Mich. (WLUC) -An Upper Michigan brewery now has ‘cool’ outdoor seating. The beer garden at Alpha Michigan Brewing Company has expanded.

“We got these wonderful clear igloo tents, that we can seat anywhere from four to six people,” said the businesses co-owner, Stu Creel.

He says they received the funds from a weatherization grant program though the State of Michigan, which also paid for some heaters around the seating.

“The outside has been a huge bonus for us; it’s just wonderful, people like to spend time outside in the U.P.,” he explained.

The brewery has six of these available for reservations on Saturdays only, but they are hoping that if it takes off, they can add more days.

“There’s three times right now, a noon seating, two o’clock, and four o’clock,” said Creel.

You can be in the igloo for up to an hour and a half, which gives employees time to clean and sanitize after each visit. You will only be able to sit with people from your household, due to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services rules currently, but Creel says there is also a bonfire, and more chairs and tables around the outside.

“This gives them the ability to mingle, yet safely,” he added.

The co-owner says with the two shutdowns business has been impacted.

“We had all this beer, we decided we’ll sell through the tap room, so we decided not to brew for two months,” he said.

But brewing has begun again and with some spring beer flavors making and appearance, Creel hopes it brings some new people out. To reserve an igloo call (920) 359-9551 or use the “Book Now” button on the business’ Facebook page.

