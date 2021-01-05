Advertisement

Congressman Jack Bergman explains why he will object to the Electoral College

Bergman joins a growing list of lawmakers who say they will object to the results that would cement Joe Biden as the next president.
(WLUC)
By Nick Friend
Published: Jan. 5, 2021 at 6:26 PM EST
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, Republican Congressman Jack Bergman will object to the certification of the Electoral College results.

Bergman joins a growing list of lawmakers who say they will object to the results that would cement Joe Biden as the next president.

Bergman says he does not expect to change election outcomes with his action.

The third-term congressman says his main reason for objecting the results, is to “send a message” to the state legislature. He says, they could have done more to ensure the security of the election.

Bergman says he hopes this move will help bring people together.

“My hope is the results of tomorrow will enable people to actually figure out ways to come together to discuss the differences as opposed to dividing people further,” said Bergman.

Democrat Senator Gary Peters has previously called the objection “dangerous” and says he plans to push back against “false claims”.

