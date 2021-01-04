Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UpperMichigansSource.com provides links to understand how the coronavirus in spreading in your local area and how many vaccines have been given.
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - To understand how the coronavirus is spreading in your local area, it’s important to look at data trends over a period of time. The following links provide the latest information from the state and local health departments.
Data on outbreaks, hospitalizations, cases/deaths and vaccine distribution are just some of the data points to consider.
This data is from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services update from Thursday, Jan. 7.
|County Name
|New Confirmed Cases Reported
|New Confirmed Deaths Reported
|New Probable Deaths Reported
|U.P. TOTAL
|66
|1
|2
|Alger
|0
|0
|1
|Baraga
|0
|0
|0
|Chippewa
|4
|0
|0
|Delta
|4
|0
|0
|Dickinson
|0
|0
|0
|Gogebic
|4
|0
|0
|Houghton
|29
|0
|0
|Iron
|3
|0
|0
|Keweenaw
|4
|0
|0
|Luce
|0
|0
|0
|Mackinac
|0
|0
|0
|Marquette
|13
|0
|0
|Menominee
|2
|1
|1
|Ontonagon
|1
|0
|0
|Schoolcraft
|2
|0
|0
