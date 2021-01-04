Advertisement

Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

UpperMichigansSource.com provides links to understand how the coronavirus in spreading in your local area and how many vaccines have been given.
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 4, 2021 at 1:51 PM EST
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - To understand how the coronavirus is spreading in your local area, it’s important to look at data trends over a period of time. The following links provide the latest information from the state and local health departments.

Data on outbreaks, hospitalizations, cases/deaths and vaccine distribution are just some of the data points to consider.

This data is from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services update from Thursday, Jan. 7.

County NameNew Confirmed Cases ReportedNew Confirmed Deaths ReportedNew Probable Deaths Reported
U.P. TOTAL6612
Alger001
Baraga000
Chippewa400
Delta400
Dickinson000
Gogebic400
Houghton2900
Iron300
Keweenaw400
Luce000
Mackinac000
Marquette1300
Menominee211
Ontonagon100
Schoolcraft200

If you would like more specific information about Upper Michigan counties, visit the websites and Facebook pages listed below. You can also find specific county data in the cumulative state data here or on the MI Safe Start website. Each county name links to infographics by Johns Hopkins University.

