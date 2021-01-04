Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - To understand how the coronavirus is spreading in your local area, it’s important to look at data trends over a period of time. The following links provide the latest information from the state and local health departments.

Data on outbreaks, hospitalizations, cases/deaths and vaccine distribution are just some of the data points to consider.

This data is from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services update from Thursday, Jan. 7.

County Name New Confirmed Cases Reported New Confirmed Deaths Reported New Probable Deaths Reported U.P. TOTAL 66 1 2 Alger 0 0 1 Baraga 0 0 0 Chippewa 4 0 0 Delta 4 0 0 Dickinson 0 0 0 Gogebic 4 0 0 Houghton 29 0 0 Iron 3 0 0 Keweenaw 4 0 0 Luce 0 0 0 Mackinac 0 0 0 Marquette 13 0 0 Menominee 2 1 1 Ontonagon 1 0 0 Schoolcraft 2 0 0

Statewide Data

Coronavirus numbers in Michigan: https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/

Cumulative, region, county data on cases and deaths, confirmed and probable: https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98163_98173---,00.html

MI Safe Start website, tracks epidemic spread and public health capacity: https://www.mistartmap.info/

COVID-19 vaccine information: https://www.michigan.gov/COVID19vaccine/

COVID-19 vaccine dashboard: https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-103272-547150--,00.html

Hospitalizations, PPE tracking: https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98159-523641--,00.html

Long-term, skilled nursing facilities: https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98163_98173-526911--,00.html

Outbreak reporting: https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98163_98173_102057---,00.html

School-related outbreak reporting: https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98163_98173_102480---,00.html

Upper Peninsula Data

If you would like more specific information about Upper Michigan counties, visit the websites and Facebook pages listed below. You can also find specific county data in the cumulative state data here or on the MI Safe Start website. Each county name links to infographics by Johns Hopkins University.

Nationwide Data

