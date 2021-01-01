Advertisement

Dial Help celebrates 50 years in Houghton

Dial Help has offered a variety of services to the Upper Peninsula since 1971.
By Lily Simmons
Published: Jan. 1, 2021 at 3:13 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - People facing difficult circumstances may not always know where to turn for help. One U.P. support and outreach center has been just a phone call away for half a century.

Dial Help in Houghton has ben serving the Upper Peninsula since 1971. The organization is planning some virtual celebrations in honor of its 50th anniversary.

Assistant director Kristine Putz says amid the pandemic, Dial Help had to find new ways to provide some of its services.

“Our goal was always to keep all the services going, even if it had to be online or on the phone,” said Putz. “We didn’t want to stop anything. We kept a lot of our in-person services that were emergency-based services in person, and we were just very safe with them.”

Putz says Dial Help has achieved a lot in the last 50 years, from its youth counseling and survivor support programs to the Child Advocacy Center opened in September of 2020. She says those services come at little to no cost to those in need.

“Outside of just a few small programs that are really specific, Dial Help doesn’t charge our clients for anything that we do,” Putz said. “We’re able to work with families that maybe wouldn’t have otherwise been able to get the service because they couldn’t afford it.

Putz says looking back on Dial Help’s history, she’s especially proud of the confidential crisis line that anyone in the U.P. is welcome to call.

“Normally when we think of services like that, those exist downstate,” said Putz. “To think that we actually have a crisis line in the Upper Peninsula—one of only four that’s actually left in the state of Michigan—that’s pretty unique.”

The virtual anniversary events will be announced throughout the year on Dial Help’s website and social media pages.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash graphic.
MSP investigating deadly ORV-truck crash
Police lights.
UPDATE: Runaway 14-year-old last seen in City of Ishpeming found safe
Police lights and cut timber graphic.
Stephenson man charged for stealing timber from State lands
Pictured Rocks and a Grand Marais sign.
Fees at Pictured Rocks: Mistrust between park management and the Grand Marais community
A good Samaritan helps to put out the flames. Photo courtesy of Tina VanDyke.
Concerned drivers stop to put out brush fire on US-41 in Ishpeming

Latest News

Rodeo festivities kick off in Iron River
Rodeo festivities kick off in Iron River
Dial Help using community survey to design programs in the Copper Country
Dial Help using community survey to design programs in the Copper Country
Part of Marquette bike path closed for construction projects
Part of Marquette bike path closed for construction projects
Bridges Out of Poverty workshop held in Houghton County
Bridges Out of Poverty workshop held in Houghton County
Coaltion to save the Menominee River holds indigenous blessing event
Coaltion to save the Menominee River holds indigenous blessing event