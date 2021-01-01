Dial Help celebrates 50 years in Houghton

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - People facing difficult circumstances may not always know where to turn for help. One U.P. support and outreach center has been just a phone call away for half a century.

Dial Help in Houghton has ben serving the Upper Peninsula since 1971. The organization is planning some virtual celebrations in honor of its 50th anniversary.

Assistant director Kristine Putz says amid the pandemic, Dial Help had to find new ways to provide some of its services.

“Our goal was always to keep all the services going, even if it had to be online or on the phone,” said Putz. “We didn’t want to stop anything. We kept a lot of our in-person services that were emergency-based services in person, and we were just very safe with them.”

Putz says Dial Help has achieved a lot in the last 50 years, from its youth counseling and survivor support programs to the Child Advocacy Center opened in September of 2020. She says those services come at little to no cost to those in need.

“Outside of just a few small programs that are really specific, Dial Help doesn’t charge our clients for anything that we do,” Putz said. “We’re able to work with families that maybe wouldn’t have otherwise been able to get the service because they couldn’t afford it.

Putz says looking back on Dial Help’s history, she’s especially proud of the confidential crisis line that anyone in the U.P. is welcome to call.

“Normally when we think of services like that, those exist downstate,” said Putz. “To think that we actually have a crisis line in the Upper Peninsula—one of only four that’s actually left in the state of Michigan—that’s pretty unique.”

The virtual anniversary events will be announced throughout the year on Dial Help’s website and social media pages.

