Wildlife Refuge Cabins welcomes snowmobilers into late season

SOUTH RANGE, Mich. (WLUC) - Revving engines surround Wildlife Refuge Cabins as owner Lori Sleeman explained COVID has not stopped snowmobilers from hitting the trails.

“We’re at about 80% rebooking capacity, so everybody comes back year after year for us,” said Sleeman.

Sleeman explained that her loyal customers return for the rich snowmobiling environment the Keewenaw provides.

“This year we’ve got a freeze, so it’s great trail conditions. We just need more snow.” Sleeman said.

However, there is currently enough snow to keep snowmobilers moving along with no problems.

“All groomers are out and running, the North End is out running, Gogebic is out running so we’re off to a great start,” she explained.

Trails in the Keewenaw are groomed by a non-profit group called The Keewenaw Snowmobile Club. According to their website, trails are groomed twice every 24 hours to ensure “fantastic” conditions for snowmobilers.

Once people get a taste of snowmobiling in the Keewenaw they often come back. People like Dennis Reinwand, a snowmobile enthusiast, is drawn to the UP for the rural aspect it provides.

“Everything up here is set up to snowmobile. The stores, the people. The people up here are nice, and of course it’s probably a big part of their income up here,” said Reinwand.

To shred the snow is a blessing for Reinwand and his family during the holidays.

“No better way to celebrate Jesus but than to come up to the UP and really see the nature... the hills and everything God has made.” Reinwand explained.

Reinwand said that snowmobiling can be a great parenting opportunity as well.

“Grows them up,” he explained about his children, who also love to snowmobile. “The trails, the scary moments, gives them confidence to be men. To lead their family one day.”

In the Keewenaw, trail conditions only get better as winter progresses.

