The Delft in Marquette brings back an old Thursday night special for New Year’s Eve dinner

The Delft is serving sushi dinners for New Year's Eve.
By Mary Houle
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The old Thursday night sushi special was a favorite back when indoor dining was available, and the staff is missing it just as much as the customers.

Orders can be placed over the phone or online.

The Delft Manager Kelsey Weeder says they wanted to give people something special to take home and celebrate the end of the year.

“2020 has really brought out some creativity in all of us, and just some flexibility adapting to all of it,” says Weeder. “So kind of celebrating that, and all of those little pieces that we did get out of 2020.”

The Delft regular menu along with champagne and cocktails is also available for take-out until 8pm.

