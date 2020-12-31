The Delft in Marquette brings back an old Thursday night special for New Year’s Eve dinner

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The old Thursday night sushi special was a favorite back when indoor dining was available, and the staff is missing it just as much as the customers.

The sushi roll and sake meals are prepared for pick-up or delivery tonight.

Orders can be placed over the phone or online.

The Delft Manager Kelsey Weeder says they wanted to give people something special to take home and celebrate the end of the year.

“2020 has really brought out some creativity in all of us, and just some flexibility adapting to all of it,” says Weeder. “So kind of celebrating that, and all of those little pieces that we did get out of 2020.”

The Delft regular menu along with champagne and cocktails is also available for take-out until 8pm.

