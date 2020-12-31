Advertisement

Sunshine returns to end 2020

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s an overall quiet end to 2020. Clouds will give way to sunshine this afternoon. Then, milder air moves in for the first week of 2021. High temperatures will trend in the 30s. Our next front comes Monday into Tuesday with snow moving in during the afternoon.

Today: Morning flurries and turning sunny

>Highs: Mid 20s west, upper 20s east

New Years Day: Sunshine early with clouds increasing and mild

>Highs: Mid 20s to around 30°

Saturday: Sun mixed with clouds and milder

>Highs: Low 30s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and milder

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Monday: Cloudy with afternoon snow moving in from west to east

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with morning flurries

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Wednesday: Cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cafe Rosetta's owner refuses to comply with MDHHS orders banning indoor dining.
New court motion asks for Cafe’ Rosetta to be shut down
Coronavirus cases.
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
File image
Iron County Sheriff reports fatal crash in Stambaugh Township
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a coronavirus relief bill on Dec. 29, 2020.
UPDATE: Whitmer signs portion of state coronavirus stimulus plan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs a bill.
Governor Whitmer signs, vetoes bills by Upper Michigan legislators

Latest News

Lake effect snow along the NW wind belts to diminish late Thursday as high pressure builds...
Gradual sunshine Thursday in the U.P. as 2020 ends on a high (pressure) note
snow
Final round of snow for 2020
Karl Bohnak's Evening Weather
Snow Diminishing, Temperatures Warming Wednesday
front
Brief sunshine before our next shot of snow