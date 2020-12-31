Sunshine returns to end 2020
It’s an overall quiet end to 2020. Clouds will give way to sunshine this afternoon. Then, milder air moves in for the first week of 2021. High temperatures will trend in the 30s. Our next front comes Monday into Tuesday with snow moving in during the afternoon.
Today: Morning flurries and turning sunny
>Highs: Mid 20s west, upper 20s east
New Years Day: Sunshine early with clouds increasing and mild
>Highs: Mid 20s to around 30°
Saturday: Sun mixed with clouds and milder
>Highs: Low 30s
Sunday: Partly cloudy and milder
>Highs: Low to mid-30s
Monday: Cloudy with afternoon snow moving in from west to east
>Highs: Low to mid-30s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with morning flurries
>Highs: Low to mid-30s
Wednesday: Cloudy and mild
>Highs: Low to mid-30s
