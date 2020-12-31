Second-grade class helping Michigan’s Pajama Program

Gladstone, Mich. (WLUC) - Mrs. Pepin is the president of the U.P. Chapter of Michigan’s Pajama Program and a second-grade teacher at Cameron Elementary School. Each year, Mrs. Pepin hosts a pajama drive in her classroom.

“It’s a pretty easy way to give back and that’s what I do with my kids, teaching the kids that you don’t have to have a lot to give a lot,” said Paulette Pepin, president of U.P. Chapter of Michigan’s Pajama Program.

Instead of exchanging gifts, each student brings in a pair of pajamas.

“When we get done with the pajama drive, we have a pajama party, popcorn and a movie, just to kind of celebrate the gifts,” said Pepin.

Pepin has been doing a pajama drive in her classroom for ten years. Four years ago, she realized the closest chapter of Michigan’s Pajama Program was downstate. That’s when she decided the U.P. needed its own chapter.

“The pajamas are collected; I help them coordinate with a receiving organization,” said Pepin.

All pajama donations stay in Delta County – U.P. Foster Closet and Delta County Human Services receive the pajamas.

“They come in and they get our pajamas and then they can distribute to whoever needs them,” said Pepin.

Now, Pepin would love to see the chapter grow to help all children in all counties in the U.P.

If you’re interested in helping out or would like to learn more about Michigan’s Pajama Program, click here.

