Advertisement

Second-grade class helping Michigan’s Pajama Program

Mrs. Pepin’s second-grade class has been hosting a pajama drive for 10 years.
Pajama count chart next to a Christmas tree.
Pajama count chart next to a Christmas tree.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Gladstone, Mich. (WLUC) - Mrs. Pepin is the president of the U.P. Chapter of Michigan’s Pajama Program and a second-grade teacher at Cameron Elementary School. Each year, Mrs. Pepin hosts a pajama drive in her classroom.

“It’s a pretty easy way to give back and that’s what I do with my kids, teaching the kids that you don’t have to have a lot to give a lot,” said Paulette Pepin, president of U.P. Chapter of Michigan’s Pajama Program.

Instead of exchanging gifts, each student brings in a pair of pajamas.

“When we get done with the pajama drive, we have a pajama party, popcorn and a movie, just to kind of celebrate the gifts,” said Pepin.

Pepin has been doing a pajama drive in her classroom for ten years. Four years ago, she realized the closest chapter of Michigan’s Pajama Program was downstate.  That’s when she decided the U.P. needed its own chapter.

“The pajamas are collected; I help them coordinate with a receiving organization,” said Pepin.

All pajama donations stay in Delta County – U.P. Foster Closet and Delta County Human Services receive the pajamas.

“They come in and they get our pajamas and then they can distribute to whoever needs them,” said Pepin.

Now, Pepin would love to see the chapter grow to help all children in all counties in the U.P.

If you’re interested in helping out or would like to learn more about Michigan’s Pajama Program, click here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cafe Rosetta's owner refuses to comply with MDHHS orders banning indoor dining.
New court motion asks for Cafe’ Rosetta to be shut down
Coronavirus cases.
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs a bill.
Governor Whitmer signs, vetoes bills by Upper Michigan legislators
Café Rosetta sign.
Judge issues restraining order against Café Rosetta
College athletes could soon be paid for use of their names, image, and likeness in Michigan.
Gov. Whitmer signs bill allowing college athletes to receive compensation

Latest News

There will be no ball drop this New Year's Eve in Marquette.
Marquette City Police prepare for a unique New Year’s Eve night
The Delft is serving sushi dinners for New Year's Eve.
The Delft in Marquette brings back an old Thursday night special for New Year’s Eve dinner
After serving as sheriff for a dozen years, Menominee County Sheriff Kenny Marks is retiring.
Menominee County sheriff ‘marks’ retirement
Wildlife Refuge Cabins is open for business and welcomes snowmobilers to the Keewenaw. Photo...
Wildlife Refuge Cabins welcomes snowmobilers into late season