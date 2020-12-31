Norlite Nursing Center to have Moderna vaccine administered in January

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Norlite Nursing Center has announced when its residents and staff will get the COVID-19 vaccination. Norlite’s Administrator announced Wednesday, that January 11 will be the date for the vaccine.

They’ll be getting the Moderna version of the vaccine. The Administrator says they’re not forcing residents to get the vaccine but they’ll spend the next couple of weeks sharing information about it and answering any questions.

“We’re not going to mandate the vaccine, about 14 percent of facilities nationwide are mandating it, we want to develop a trust and we’re just going to educate, encourage and try to put up as much information as possible and be available to answer questions,” said Norlite Nursing Center Administrator, Wayne Johnson.

Johnson also said everyone at Norlite right now is either COVID-19 free or recovered.

