Miami gets revenge after losing to Milwaukee by 47 points

Bucks’ defense not as good in second game in two nights
(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 12:37 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MIAMI, Flor. (WLUC) -

The Miami Heat engineered a 58-point turnaround against the Milwaukee Bucks in 24 hours. And just like that, an embarrassing loss was avenged. Goran Dragic scored 26 points off the bench, Bam Adebayo finished with 22 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds and the Heat beat the Bucks 119-108 on Wednesday night -- one day after Milwaukee made an NBA-record 29 3-pointers on the way to a 47-point romp on Miami’s home floor.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

