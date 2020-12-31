Advertisement

Menominee County sheriff ‘marks’ retirement

After serving as sheriff for a dozen years, Sheriff Kenny Marks is retiring.
After serving as sheriff for a dozen years, Menominee County Sheriff Kenny Marks is retiring.
After serving as sheriff for a dozen years, Menominee County Sheriff Kenny Marks is retiring.
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the new year will come a new sheriff in Menominee County.

After serving as sheriff for a dozen years, Sheriff Kenny Marks is retiring.

Democrat Michael Holmes, who is the current Undersheriff, was elected to fill the sheriff’s position, beating out Republican Patrick Armbrust in the November 2020 Election.

According to the Menominee County E-911 team, Marks has been the sheriff of Menominee County for the past 12 years. Prior to that, he also served as undersheriff, road patrol deputy and as a Menominee County correctional deputy. Learn more about Sheriff Marks’ career in law enforcement and Marine Corps service on the Michigan Sheriffs’ Association website.

“We are honored to have worked alongside such a consummate professional responsible for maintaining the welfare of our great County and its citizens,” Menominee County E-911 said in a Facebook post Thursday. “We are humbled by your loyalty as you never swerved from the path of duty.... We wish you the best of luck in all your future endeavors and want you to know we’ll always have your ‘six.’”

Sheriff Marks is married to retired Major Kyna Hager and they have two adult daughters.

Enjoy your retirement, Sheriff Marks, and thank you for your service!

Menominee County 911 would like to thank Kenny Marks for your dedicated service as the Sheriff of Menominee County the...

Posted by Menominee County E-911 on Thursday, December 31, 2020

