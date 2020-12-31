Advertisement

Marquette City Police prepare for a unique New Year’s Eve night

Though the streets may be quieter this year, the police are ready for whatever may come their way.
There will be no ball drop this New Year's Eve in Marquette.
By Mary Houle
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Though the streets will be quieter this year without the Ball Drop, the Marquette City Police are ready for whatever may come their way.

Extra Officers will be on the streets tonight to enforce the rules on fireworks, which are allowed until 1a.m.

Corporal John Rink says the community has done a good job of following guidelines when it comes to celebrating the holidays, but there is no way to predict what will happen during a shift.

“Every day is unpredictable, especially with COVID, but we’re just prepared to have the people in place to take care of whatever comes,” says Corporal Rink.

The Police also remind the public to celebrate safely, and not to drink and drive.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

