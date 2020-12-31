Gradual sunshine Thursday in the U.P. as 2020 ends on a high (pressure) note

A strong NW wind component has developed over the U.P. in the wake of an exiting low pressure system, leaving snow chances mainly along the NW wind belts overnight and into early Thursday-New Year’s Eve. A high pressure system in the Midwest builds and brings in dry southwesterly air to the Upper Peninsula, resulting in diminishing snow coverage and mostly sunny skies over the region.

The mild weather pattern persists over the New Year Weekend, with the next chances for precipitation forecasted for Monday night from a Canadian Prairies-based system, and then on Wednesday from a migrating system from the Plains.

Thursday, New Year’s Eve: Partly cloudy with a chance of isolated snow showers in the NW wind belts

Highs: 20s

Friday, New Year’s Day: Partly cloudy

Highs: 30

Saturday: Mostly sunny, milder

Highs: 30s

Sunday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

Highs: 30

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy

Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Cloudy with a chance of snow

Highs: 30

