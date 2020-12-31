Governor Whitmer signs, vetoes bills by Upper Michigan legislators

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Whitmer and signed and vetoed a series of bills Wednesday, some of them sponsored by Upper Michigan legislators.

SB 986, sponsored by Senator Ed McBroom (R-Vulcan), was signed into law. This bill changes definitions and provisions for building, repairing, or maintaining residential structures.

The governor vetoed the following bills sponsored by Upper Michigan legislators:

HB 4792 -Beau LaFave (R-Iron Mountain)

This bill would authorize the use of unattended self-service fuel pumps. According to the Governor’s Office, this bill was vetoed because it would significantly restrict the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs’ ability to regulate safety. Read the veto letter here.

HB 4911 - Rep. Sara Cambensy

This bill would amend the Revised Judicature act, allowing a landlord to take action under the proposed Misrepresentation of Emotional Support Animals Act (a bill which was also vetoed by Whitmer on Tuesday). According to the Governor’s Office, this bill was vetoed because it would result in intrusion on the privacy of people with disabilities. Read the veto letter here.

