Ford Airport sees steady passenger traffic over holiday season, flight time to DTW changing

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -The traveling industry has taken a hit in 2020 but Ford Airport manager Tim Howen says right now people are still booking flights, especially around the holidays.

“The ridership has gone back up,” he said.

According to the airport manager, passenger numbers have been steady, despite the pandemic.

“The flights have been still consistent, everything still on time,” said Howen.

He says in October 2019, 2,214 people flew out of Ford Airport, and this October only 1,060 people departed. That’s almost a 50% decrease but Howen says it’s due to limited capacity based on TSA and aircraft rules because of the pandemic.

“They’re limited on how many people they can put on the aircraft, and that’s kind of hindering us right now,” he explained.

One of those passengers, Bruce Varda says he enjoys less people in the aircraft.

“We have more room, Delta especially, I know when I get on the airplane there’s no one sitting next to me so that’s good,” said Varda.

Varda says he is a frequent flyer and has also noticed an increase in traffic in the past month.

“A little bit, but I think that may have something to do with scheduling. The scheduling isn’t quite what it used to be,” he added.

And coming January 2021, a Detroit flight that flies out daily in the evening, will be changed. “We’ll be going to Detroit in the morning, and doing the Minneapolis flight in the afternoon,” Howen said.

Howen explained that this change is to make sure passengers can make their connecting flights easier. He reminds anyone flying to arrive at the airport at least one hour before departure.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.